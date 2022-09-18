|
18.09.2022 14:36:00
5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount
Looking back at investing articles from 2009 and 2020, the worst years for stocks of the Great Recession and the pandemic, the fear in the market was palpable. But there were some brave souls with the foresight to look past the headlines -- those who did have been richly rewarded, as has been the case in every market correction. Forget timing the bottom; that's a fool's errand. Incrementally buying during those down times was ridiculously profitable.What's the lesson? Strategize long-term, dollar-cost average, and stick with fantastic companies. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Disney (NYSE: DIS) are down more than 20% year to date (YTD) and worthy of hefty consideration.When a company's primary revenue driver is so popular that it becomes a verb, that's a pretty impressive sign. You might have even "Googled" to find The Motley Fool. With Alphabet's stock down nearly 23% this year, it's time for investors to sit up and take notice.Continue reading
