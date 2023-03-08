5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The strong rally in growth stocks earlier this year has started to fizzle out, but some names didn't fully participate. A lot of promising names are still trading more than 50% off their 52-week highs -- and in some cases well below their previous high-water marks.Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), and Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) are five stocks among the names trading lower this year. Let's see why they aren't partying like it's 2023 right now.Let's start with Roku. The leading platform for streaming video through TVs is trading 55% below its 52-week high, but it gets worse. Roku stock is down a blistering 87% since peaking two summers ago. Continue reading