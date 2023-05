5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Though the three major U.S. stock market indexes are up as much as 10% over the past year, the stocks mentioned in this article haven't joined the crowd. Down by between 23% and 78% in the past 12 months, these former growth stock darlings now face slowing growth and lower share prices.However, considering their now-discounted valuations, it's time to revisit their unique operations.Continue reading