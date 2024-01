5 Struggling Stocks to Buy at a Discount

The S&P 500 was on the verge of setting an all-time high this past week, but not every stock in the index is a winner these days.In fact, some stocks still trade down sharply from their 2021 peaks, especially many of those that soared during the worst parts of the coronavirus pandemic. If you're looking to scoop up some shares of stocks still sitting in the bargain bin, keep reading to learn about five stocks with high growth potential that are trading at a discount.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel