5 Things Retirees Need to Know About Income Taxes on Social Security Benefits

You work for decades, regularly paying taxes to help fund Social Security. Then you retire at the end of a long career and begin to get back the money you put in all those years. No more taxes, right?Many Americans might think that. However, the reality is more complicated. Here are five things retirees need to know about income taxes on Social Security benefits.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel