|
31.03.2024 10:12:00
5 Things Smart Investors Should Know About BigBear.ai
BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) has disappointed a lot of investors since it went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in December 2021. The data mining and analytics company's stock started trading at $9.84 on its first day and rose to an all-time high of $12.69 the following April, but now trades at about $2.BigBear.ai initially dazzled the bulls with rosy long-term estimates before it closed its merger. But like many other SPAC-backed companies, it missed those estimates by a mile. The company claimed it could grow its revenue at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40% from $140 million in 2020 to $388 million in 2023. But in reality, its revenue only rose to $155 million in 2023 -- which represented an anemic CAGR of 3.5% over the past three years.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
