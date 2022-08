5 Things to Know About Lucid Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Savvy investors are keeping a sharp eye on the electric vehicle (EV) market right now, especially as global sales of EVs are expected to grow from less than seven million in 2021 to 66 million by 2040. Because of this rapid growth, it's worth keeping tabs on some of the leading EV companies, including Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID). Lucid may not get as much attention as rivals Tesla or Rivian, but there are a few important things you should know about Lucid if you're interested in the broader EV market. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading