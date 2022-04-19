|
19.04.2022 13:20:00
5 Things to Know About Tesla Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been in the news lately, but not for the reasons one might think. CEO Elon Musk has been drawing a lot of attention for his interest in Twitter, which has brought Tesla into the spotlight for reasons that are mostly unrelated to the actual business. For current or prospective shareholders, it's important to separate the signal from the noise and focus on Tesla's business when making investment decisions. While the actions of its CEO certainly are worth considering, there are other factors about Tesla that deserve more of your attention when it comes to buying or selling any shares.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!