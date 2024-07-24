|
24.07.2024 13:15:00
5 Things Walgreens Boots Alliance Can Do to Turn Things Around
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) is a stock that's in deep trouble. Its future is uncertain, the business isn't performing well, and investors have all but abandoned it. Despite trading at a significantly reduced valuation and at prices not seen in multiple decades, there isn't overwhelming interest from investors to take a chance on this struggling stock.There are, however, many things Walgreens can do and many levers it can pull to try and turn its operations around. Here's what investors should keep an eye out for because these could be signs that the company is being more aggressive in its turnaround plan, and that could set it on a better path forward.Walgreens isn't a very attractive dividend play these days. While its yield is up to over 9% right now, many investors likely wouldn't trust the safety of its dividend given the uncertainty the business faces. Walgreens, for example, has incurred a net loss in three of its past four quarters and there could be more pain ahead for the company as it navigates a growth strategy related to healthcare and tries to cut costs at the same time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
