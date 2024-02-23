|
23.02.2024 14:30:00
5 Things You Need to Know About General Electric's Big Spinoff
The General Electric (NYSE: GE) name is set to disappear. The forthcoming spinoff of GE Vernova (trading under the ticker GEV) in early April will result in the remaining company trading as GE Aerospace. The change will create two dramatically different companies, with GE Vernova arguably being the most interesting, albeit the weaker. Here's what GE shareholders need to know about the company, which will receive stock soon.The following chart shows GE Vernova's revenue breakout in power, wind, and electrification segments. It's color-coded to separate each segment and then broken into each constituent business. The chart shows the particular importance of gas power (gas turbines and services), onshore wind (wind turbines), and grid solutions (including high voltage direct current, or HVDC, solutions to connect offshore wind farms).The businesses are complementary because gas is a transition fuel source as the world moves toward renewable energy (wind power and solar) and will act as a support given the intermittent nature of renewable energy. Meanwhile, a large part of the growth in demand for grid solutions is coming from offshore wind farms and the need to connect renewable energy to the grid.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Allzeithoch etwas fester -- US-Börsen nach Dow Jones-Rekord uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins - Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag im Minus. Der DAX zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche höher. Nach dem starken Vortag notierte die Wall Street zum Wochenende uneins. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen - in Tokio fand kein Handel statt.