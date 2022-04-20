|
20.04.2022 17:16:00
5 Things You Should Absolutely Not Do as an Airbnb Host
If you own a rental property, you have choices: You could rent out your home on a long-term basis or take your chances with a short-term rental.You may decide that the latter works better for you for a number of reasons, including getting flexibility to use your rental from time to time. And if you're going to position your property as a short-term rental, it pays to list it on sites like Airbnb.In fact, being an Airbnb host could end up scoring you a fair amount of passive income. But if you want to maximize your profits, here are some things you shouldn't do.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!