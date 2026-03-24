The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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24.03.2026 11:23:00
5 Things You Should Do Immediately If the Market Crashes in 2026
Behavior during a stock market downturn is a big determinant of long-term investor success. With that in mind, here's a short video from Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel discussing five smart things investors can do now, and if the market gets worse from here.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of March 20, 2026. The video was published on March 21, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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