5 things your car insurance may not cover

Car insurance doesn't cover wear and tear or regular maintenance. It also excludes accidents caused by being under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Additionally, damages caused by war outbreaks and collisions during organized racing events are not covered. It's important to invest in separate maintenance plans and prioritize safety to protect yourself and your coverage. Consider exploring specialized insurance options for motorsports enthusiasts. Stay informed to make well-informed decisions about your car insurance policy. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Times India Zum vollständigen Artikel