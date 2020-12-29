|
5 tips for staying safe if you have to drive this season
CAA survey reveals top dangerous driving behaviours on the road
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - A majority of Canadians say dangerous driving has been increasing recently, a timely warning for those on the road for essential trips this holiday season, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA).
CAA polling released today found speeding, aggressive behaviour and using a phone topped the list of problems observed. The poll discovered 56 per cent of Canadians have observed an increase in one or more unsafe driving behaviours since September, when compared to the early days of the pandemic. More than one third of Canadians (35 per cent) said they have seen an increase in drivers speeding, while 32 per cent reported more aggressive driving, and 30 per cent said they have noticed more drivers using their phone behind the wheel.
"If you must be on the road this holiday season, please be careful," says Ian Jack, vice-president of public affairs, CAA National. "Put the phone away while driving and follow speed limits. The roads may be quieter but the rules still apply and they're there for a reason – to keep everyone safe," says Jack.
CAA offered the following advice to drivers who must be on the road for essential trips this holiday season:
The latest CAA findings are based on a poll of 1,528 Canadians carried out from December 9 to 16, 2020. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-2.51%, 19 times out of 20.
About CAA
CAA is a non-profit federation of eight Clubs providing over six million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, member savings and comprehensive insurance services. CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its members, including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure and consumer protection. CAA was named Canada's most trusted brand in 2020 by the Peter B. Gustavson School of Business at the University of Victoria.
SOURCE Canadian Automobile Association