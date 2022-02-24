|
24.02.2022 14:22:00
5 Tips When Buying Life Insurance for the First Time
ERIE, Pa., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Major life changes like getting married, starting a family or buying a house are often when people start thinking about buying life insurance. It can be a process that may sound intimidating or confusing – but it doesn't have to be.
February is Insure Your Love Month and Erie Insurance shares these five points to discuss with your agent when buying life insurance for the first time.
Life insurance with Erie Family Life offers you the right coverage with flexible options, helping you to build a policy now that is adaptable later. Find an ERIE agent near you to learnmore about life insurance coverage from Erie Family Life and to start the conversation.
About Erie Insurance
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 16th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. Erie Family Life Insurance Company is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Life insurance policies not written in New York state. Erie Insurance Group is a FORTUNE 500 company.
News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-tips-when-buying-life-insurance-for-the-first-time-301489541.html
SOURCE Erie Insurance Group
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Erie Indemnity Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: Erie Indemnity stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Erie Indemnity legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
29.10.21
|Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
30.07.21
|Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
Analysen zu Erie Indemnity Co.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Erie Indemnity Co.
|155,00
|-1,27%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg im Fokus: US-Börsen mit markantem Rebound -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 14.500 Punkten -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt konnte vor dem Wochenende deutlich zulegen. Der deutsche Leitindex befand sich ebenfalls auf Erholungskurs. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich am Freitag stärker. Auf den Parketts in Fernost kam es vor dem Wochenende teilweise zu Gewinnen.