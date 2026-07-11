Robinhood Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVQC / ISIN: US7707001027
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11.07.2026 22:00:00
5 Top AI Stocks Investors Own on Robinhood
Robinhood Markets is one of the top brokerages in the United States, with over 27 million funded customers. The company's Robinhood Investor Index tracks the most popular stocks among its customer base. Given the excitement over artificial intelligence's (AI) growth potential, it probably shouldn't surprise anyone that this index's top 10 includes many leading tech and AI stocks.Here are five of them, listed in no particular order:It's hard to find openly available data about investors with such a large sample size. Here are two important takeaways investors should consider when assembling their portfolios.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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