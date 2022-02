5 Top Real Estate Stocks to Buy in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in real estate stocks is a great way to generate passive income. You don't have to be rich to build a diversified real estate portfolio thanks to real estate investment trusts (REITs), publicly traded businesses that acquire and rent out properties and pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends.REITs typically focus on a specific niche within real estate, so investors can quickly build a portfolio with exposure to many property types and generate the passive income they need without having to have a fortune already. Are you looking to get started? Here are five real estate stocks to begin with.W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) is a single-tenant net lease REIT, which means it only deals with buildings occupied by one tenant, and these tenants are responsible for maintaining the property and paying its taxes and insurance. W.P. Carey owns more than 1,200 properties, diversified across various industries, so it's less vulnerable to one single event happening that might prevent many tenants from paying rent.Continue reading