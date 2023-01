5 Top Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For different reasons, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), industrial technology company Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), infrastructure software company Bentley Systems (NASDAQ: BSY), oil equipment and services company Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), and industrial giant Siemens (OTC: SIEGY) are all attractive stocks to look at in 2023. Let's briefly examine why they all have something to offer investors. Anyone advocating buying airline stocks in the face of a cyclical slowdown, particularly one led by a slowdown in consumer discretionary spending, usually deserves some questioning. However, the repercussions of the policy decisions made due to the pandemic are still with this economic cycle, which isn't a normal one. The travel industry is still recovering from the ravages wrought upon it in 2020, and according to Delta's latest earnings presentations, its industry backdrop has never been more constructive. Its advance bookings for the March quarter are ahead of the same period of 2019, and higher-margin corporate travel is coming back.Continue reading