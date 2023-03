5 Top Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the market sells off a bit -- it's down just about 3% in March -- some values are starting to reveal themselves. This may not be a "back the truck up" moment for the market, but I think there are at least five stocks that are fantastic buys right now .So let's look at these stocks and dive into why these stocks could make a great addition to your portfolio.It's no secret that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) hasn't had the strongest year. In the fourth quarter, revenues only rose by 1%, thanks to weakness in advertising markets, from which Alphabet derives 78% of its revenue. However, as the economy rebounds, this revenue should pick back up, as Alphabet has historically had above-average growth following an economic downturn.