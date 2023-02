5 Top Stocks With Magnificent Share-Repurchase Track Records

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Share buybacks, when executed well, can be a powerful way for stocks to generate value for their investors.Often, when a business buys its stock as part of a share repurchase program, it lowers the number of shares outstanding. While dilution through stock-based compensation or stock offerings can impede this, a steadily declining share count offers the potential for more-substantial returns.If a company buys back 20% of its shares, its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 25%; if it lowers its count by half, EPS doubles. Continue reading