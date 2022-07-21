5 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Once upon a time, Amazon wasn't the powerhouse company it is today. When the dot-com bubble crash occurred in 2001, Amazon's stock cratered by roughly 90%. But that same stock has made people very wealthy over the following 20 years.The current bear market has punished a lot of up-and-coming stocks. Investors shouldn't expect all these up-and-comers to turn out like Amazon, but some potential winners are hiding in the bunch. Here are five intriguing technology growth stocks trading under $20 each with the potential to generate Amazon-like returns.Data and data analysis have become central to modern businesses and organizations. Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) works with the U.S. government and private companies to analyze data on its two proprietary software platforms, Gotham and Foundry, to aid real-time decision-making.Continue reading