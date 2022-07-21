|
21.07.2022 11:05:00
5 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 Per Share
Once upon a time, Amazon wasn't the powerhouse company it is today. When the dot-com bubble crash occurred in 2001, Amazon's stock cratered by roughly 90%. But that same stock has made people very wealthy over the following 20 years.The current bear market has punished a lot of up-and-coming stocks. Investors shouldn't expect all these up-and-comers to turn out like Amazon, but some potential winners are hiding in the bunch. Here are five intriguing technology growth stocks trading under $20 each with the potential to generate Amazon-like returns.Data and data analysis have become central to modern businesses and organizations. Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) works with the U.S. government and private companies to analyze data on its two proprietary software platforms, Gotham and Foundry, to aid real-time decision-making.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!