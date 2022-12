5 Top Tech Stocks Under $20 per Share

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The technology sector has had a tough time this year. Some of the market's favorite names in 2021 have imploded and come within shouting distance of penny stock status. While some of these tech stocks were riding the tide and will never see new highs, others have been unfairly thrown out with the rest and could eventually comeback for a rebound.Several stocks trading below $20 per share have long-term potential to grow a relatively small investment into a sizable position. These five companies are less proven than your run-of-the-mill blue chip stocks, but could eventually become huge winners. Bold investors can consider these tech stocks as speculative holdings in a diversified portfolio.Fintech company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) uses artificial intelligence to determine creditworthiness instead of a traditional credit score. Upstart claims that its algorithms can produce 53% fewer defaults at the same approval rate compared to a credit score. Lenders are steadily buying in; Upstart's partner network of banks and credit unions has grown to 83 as of 2022 Q3, from 31 the prior year.Continue reading