5 Top Tips on Investing in Stocks for Beginners

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're ready to start investing in the stock market but aren't sure which stocks to choose, you've come to the right place. There are a few characteristics of stocks that are good for beginners, as well as some practices beginners should specifically avoid when selecting the first companies for their portfolios.Here's a rundown of what every beginner investor should look for and stay away from when choosing your first stocks, as well as a few examples of excellent beginner-friendly stocks to help get your search started.First off, ask yourself why you are investing in the stock market. Do you want to build wealth for retirement, save for your kids' education, or just collect some money for a rainy day? A general rule of thumb is that you shouldn't invest in stocks with money you'll need within the next three to five years, and longer time horizons are even better. The stock market can fluctuate quite a bit over shorter periods, so before you invest, be sure you understand your risk tolerance and that you're mentally prepared to ride out the ups and downs.Continue reading