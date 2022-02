5 Under-the-Radar Things to Look for When Lucid Reports Earnings

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) reports Q4 2021 earnings on Monday after market close. Investors should keep an eye on the company's core business, including production, deliveries, manufacturing, and spending plans. However, they should also be on the lookout for updates on the company's retail service network, its partnership with third-party charging companies, the potential to license its technology, risks such as its dependence on Saudi Arabia, and a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Here's how these points fit into Lucid's long-term investment thesis. Image source: Lucid Group.