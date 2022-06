5 Unstoppable Stocks on Sale to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If the market's recent volatility has made you more of a trader and less of an investor, you're not alone. Stocks were never intended to be the stuff of short-term speculation -- it just sorta happened. The big pullback from January's highs only makes things worse, catching a bunch of newcomers off guard. Now many of them don't know whether they should cut their losses or ride out of the rest of the storm. It's enough to make you completely change your tack to something decidedly long-term.With that as the backdrop, here are five true "forever" holdings you can safely step into today while they're on sale.It's not a household name, though it's possible your household is (literally) connected to equipment made by Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC).Continue reading