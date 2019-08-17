5 Ways to Keep Your Cat Happy and Healthy

MISSION, Kan., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) While cats can be quite independent animals, they still rely on their pet parents to maintain their well-being. It's up to pet owners to provide the adequate care, nutrition and home environment to ensure their furry friends live long and healthy lives.

Consider these tips and visit temptationstreats.com and iams.com for further guidance on raising healthy and happy cats.

1. Designate a Special Spot – Make sure your cat has a space in the home where he can be unbothered and relax. This space can also be somewhere your cat can hide or snuggle up. Putting a cat tree with a lookout in a quiet spot can give your pet a perfect place for a catnap.

2. Provide a Healthy Diet – Diet is a vital part of your cat's health and wellness, and it's important to find a food that caters to your pet's specific needs and preferences. Look for food that fits your cat's needs like senior care, hairball control and oral care, so he receives the best nutrition at every life stage. For example, IAMS™ formulas provide wet and dry food options tailored to your pet's age, activity level and dietary needs.

3. Regular Checkups – Cats are notoriously secretive about how they are feeling. Scheduling regular visits with your local veterinarian for vaccinations and checkups can ensure your pets are as healthy as they can be. Ask your vet how often you should schedule appointments, as every cat requires unique care.

4. Groom Regularly – While cats may not need regular baths, they do sometimes need a little extra TLC to look their best. Depending on breed and lifestyle, each cat requires a different grooming routine. Longhaired cats should be brushed regularly to keep their coats nice and shiny while indoor cats may need their nails trimmed more frequently to avoid scratching.

5. Playtime with Toys and Treats – Enrichment and bonding are key factors in a pet's well-being. Providing stimuli, like toys or scratching surfaces, encourages your furry friend's curiosity and natural behavior. Dedicate time each day to play and snuggle up with your cat to solidify your bond. A simple shake of a bag of treats, such as TEMPTATIONS™ treats, can make your cat come running and signal it's time to play.

