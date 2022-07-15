Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.07.2022 14:22:00

5 Ways to Make a High Mileage Car Last

ERIE, Pa., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The term "high-mileage vehicle" can sometimes be interpreted as "rust bucket" or "clunker," but the truth is today's vehicles are built better than ever. A car with 100,000 miles is no longer the maximum life expectancy for a vehicle. And let's face it – buying a car these days is no easy task. If you keep up with routine maintenance, you could push your vehicle to well over 200,000 miles.

High mileage doesn't mean it's time to shop around. Keep that car moving along with these easy tips.

Erie Insurance has five ways to help you keep your current vehicle as long as possible.

  • Fix any problems immediately. Don't ignore that check engine light or any other issue that arises with your high-mileage car. Problems don't just go away – in fact, they usually get worse. As soon as you feel, see, or hear something unusual, take your car to your mechanic to have it serviced immediately.
  • Choose high-quality replacement parts. When it comes to auto parts, you generally get what you pay for. If you want to keep your car on the road, make sure that any worn-out parts are replaced with high-quality options.
  • Follow your owner's maintenance manual. This means getting your oil changed on time, checking your tire pressure, rotating tires and maintaining your fluids. Ignoring regular maintenance during your car's early life will lead to larger problems down the road.
  • Keep it clean. Aside from scrubbing away bugs and grime, cleaning your car can help prevent corrosion both on and under your vehicle. If you drive in the snow, you should know the damage road salt can do to your car – it might surprise you!
  • Drive gently. The better you treat your high-mileage car, the longer it will last. Don't slam on the brakes or the gas; make gradual turns; and avoid potholes or other rough road conditions that can put stress on your vehicle. 

    • We believe your auto insurance should go the distance – just like your trusted ride. Learn more about the built-in extras that come with every ERIE auto policy, or find a local ERIE agent to help you pick out the right coverage for your needs and budget.

    About Erie Insurance

    According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

    Erie Insurance. (PRNewsFoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Erie Insurance)

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/5-ways-to-make-a-high-mileage-car-last-301587137.html

    SOURCE Erie Insurance Group

    Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
    Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
    Jetzt informieren!

    Nachrichten zu Erie Indemnity Co.mehr Nachrichten

    Analysen zu Erie Indemnity Co.mehr Analysen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien in diesem Artikel

    Erie Indemnity Co. 188,00 -0,53% Erie Indemnity Co.

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    Erholungskurs zum Wochenende: US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Börsen Asiens letztlich uneins
    Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.

    Nachrichten

    pagehit
    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen