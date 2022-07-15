|
15.07.2022 14:22:00
5 Ways to Make a High Mileage Car Last
ERIE, Pa., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The term "high-mileage vehicle" can sometimes be interpreted as "rust bucket" or "clunker," but the truth is today's vehicles are built better than ever. A car with 100,000 miles is no longer the maximum life expectancy for a vehicle. And let's face it – buying a car these days is no easy task. If you keep up with routine maintenance, you could push your vehicle to well over 200,000 miles.
Erie Insurance has five ways to help you keep your current vehicle as long as possible.
We believe your auto insurance should go the distance – just like your trusted ride. Learn more about the built-in extras that come with every ERIE auto policy, or find a local ERIE agent to help you pick out the right coverage for your needs and budget.About Erie Insurance
According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.
