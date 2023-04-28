|
5 Ways to Tell if Mice Are Living in Your Car
4 Ways to Get Them Out
ERIE, Pa., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- They may be small, but mice and other small rodents can create big problems for you and your vehicle. A single mouse can cause thousands of dollars in damage to your car in a matter of days. And the diseases they carry can be harmful to your health, too.
If you suspect a mouse has made your car its new home, the best course of action is to get it out — fast. Erie Insurance gives you five ways to tell if there are mice in your vehicle:
Even if you leave your doors closed and your windows rolled up, there are plenty of ways for a mouse to get into your car. Once you've made the unfortunate discovery, here are four ways to get them out.
At Erie Insurance, animal-related damage to your car is covered by the optional comprehensive coverage in your auto insurance policy. That includes damage to your car from mice or rats. You'll just be responsible for paying your deductible. Check out this video for more information on rats in your hood and how to prevent them.
If you have questions about your specific policy, talk to your local ERIE agent to understand what your policy can cover (and where you might have gaps).
