5 Ways Your Social Security Payments Could Be Reduced

Retirees are used to their Social Security payments going up. Every year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) looks at the cost of living. If it has gone up, so do benefits. Even if the cost of living declines from one year to the next, there's no cut to Social Security benefits.Does that mean that your monthly payment from Social Security will always remain at least the same? Not necessarily. Here are five ways your Social Security payments could be reduced.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel