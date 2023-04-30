5 Women-Led Businesses Absolutely Crushing the Stock Market Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Despite making up more than half of the population, women have historically held a much smaller portion of leadership positions at companies large and small. According to recent data, only 6% of the 500 companies in the S&P 500 are led by female CEOs, barely over 30 companies.The math is a little better if we look at the Fortune 500 -- the 500 largest U.S. companies, both public and private -- with 74 female CEOS as of 2022, according to the World Economic Forum. But we are still talking about less than 15% of the biggest companies in the U.S. However, the trends are improving; 20 years ago, only seven Fortune 500 companies had women in the top job, so there is progress.Let's not bemoan this gender disparity; as Theodore Parker (and later Martin Luther King, Jr.) said, "The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice." The number of women stepping into leadership positions is rising. So let's instead celebrate the wonderful successes of five companies that have been market-crushing investments -- all led by women CEOs.Continue reading