|
24.04.2024 12:03:00
50% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Portfolio Is in These 3 Companies -- and They're Not Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
Bill Ackman is one of the most well-known billionaire investors and is the head of the Pershing Square hedge fund. However, unlike many of his billionaire peers in the industry, Ackman is a value investor at heart and primarily invests in easy-to-understand businesses at a perceived discount, as opposed to trying to put his money in the next big thing.According to Pershing's latest U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, there are only seven different stocks in the portfolio, and only one of them is a technology stock. In fact, Ackman's three largest non-tech positions make up about 50% of the portfolio's entire market value. Here's what they are and why Ackman might be so confident in them.Pershing Square's largest non-technology investment is Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG). The hedge fund owns about $1.9 billion worth of the fast-casual chain's stock, and it has been a big winner for Ackman and his team. Pershing paid about $436 per share for its Chipotle stock. By the end of 2023, it had a gain of about 425%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Pershing Square Holdingsmehr Nachrichten
|
15:59
|Donnerstagshandel in London: FTSE 100 am Nachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
23.04.24
|FTSE 100-Papier Pershing Square-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Pershing Square von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|LSE-Handel: FTSE 100 beendet den Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|Aufschläge in London: FTSE 100-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
22.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel in London: FTSE 100 mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|FTSE 100-Handel aktuell: FTSE 100-Anleger greifen am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
17.04.24
|LSE-Handel FTSE 100 notiert zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16.04.24
|Dienstagshandel in London: So bewegt sich der FTSE 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Pershing Square Holdingsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|56,58
|-0,98%
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|Pershing Square Holdings
|44,40
|-4,62%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt beenden Handel niedriger. Der Wall Street-Handel notiert am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Tendenz.