50% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Portfolio Is in These 3 Companies -- and They're Not Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks

Bill Ackman is one of the most well-known billionaire investors and is the head of the Pershing Square hedge fund. However, unlike many of his billionaire peers in the industry, Ackman is a value investor at heart and primarily invests in easy-to-understand businesses at a perceived discount, as opposed to trying to put his money in the next big thing.According to Pershing's latest U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, there are only seven different stocks in the portfolio, and only one of them is a technology stock. In fact, Ackman's three largest non-tech positions make up about 50% of the portfolio's entire market value. Here's what they are and why Ackman might be so confident in them.Pershing Square's largest non-technology investment is Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG). The hedge fund owns about $1.9 billion worth of the fast-casual chain's stock, and it has been a big winner for Ackman and his team. Pershing paid about $436 per share for its Chipotle stock. By the end of 2023, it had a gain of about 425%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

