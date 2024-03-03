|
50% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in This "Magnificent Seven" Stock
Warren Buffett is known for his top investment skills and performance over the long term. As chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, the billionaire investor has helped deliver compounded annual gains of nearly 20% over 58 years. That's compared to a compounded annual increase of a little over 10% for the S&P 500.Buffett has built this success by investing in great American businesses in areas such as finance, consumer goods, and energy. Yet his biggest holding today is in an industry the billionaire investor generally doesn't heavily invest in: technology. In fact, this big investment is part of a group of industry-leading stocks investors have dubbed the "Magnificent Seven," referencing a 1960s Western and a more recent sequel by the same name. These stocks, each linked to technology, are: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla.So, which of these market gems appealed enough to Buffett to make it to the top of his investment portfolio? Smartphone leader Apple. Shares of the company make up about 50% of the billionaire investor's $347 billion portfolio. Let's find out how and why Buffett built his stake -- and if you should follow him into Apple shares.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
