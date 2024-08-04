|
04.08.2024 20:26:00
51 Annual Dividend Increases! Put This Stock on Your Wish List Now.
With 50 consecutive annual dividend increases a company earns the title Dividend King. Nucor (NYSE: NUE) has increased its dividend each year for 51 consecutive years. That alone should make this company of interest to a lot of investors, but there's one more factor that you need to understand -- Nucor operates in the highly cyclical steel industry. Here's why that's so important right now.Nucor makes steel and manufactures products from steel. It uses electric arc furnaces, which are more flexible than blast furnaces, and can be more easily ramped up and down along with demand. That has historically allowed Nucor to have attractive operating margins through the economic cycle.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
