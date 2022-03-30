|
30.03.2022 09:15:00
51job, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on March 31, 2022
SHANGHAI, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS) ("51job" or the "Company"), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced today that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2021 ended December 31, 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
About 51job
Founded in 1998, 51job is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China. With a comprehensive suite of HR solutions, 51job meets the needs of enterprises and job seekers through the entire talent management cycle, from initial recruitment to employee retention and career development. The Company's main online recruitment platforms (http://www.51job.com, http://www.yingjiesheng.com, http://www.51jingying.com, http://www.lagou.com, and http://www.51mdd.com), as well as mobile applications, connect millions of people with employment opportunities every day. 51job also provides a number of other value-added HR services, including business process outsourcing, training, professional assessment, campus recruitment, executive search and compensation analysis. 51job has a call center in Wuhan and a nationwide network of sales and service locations spanning more than 30 cities across China.
Contact
Investor Relations, 51job, Inc.
Tel: +86-21-6879-6250
Email: ir@51job.com
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/51job-inc-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2021-financial-results-on-march-31-2022-301513478.html
SOURCE 51job
