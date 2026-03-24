51st Annual General Meeting of BELIMO Holding AG Approves All Motions

The 51st Annual General Meeting of BELIMO Holding AG was held on March 23, 2026. 610 shareholders accepted the invitation of the Belimo Group and gathered at ENTRA in Rapperswil (Switzerland). Together with the Independent Voting Rights Representative, they represented a total of 8'805’671 votes, corresponding to 71.6% of the share capital.

The shareholders approved all motions presented by the Board of Directors. They voted in favor of increasing the dividend by CHF 0.50 to a new total of CHF 10.00 per share. The dividend will be paid out on March 27, 2026.

All members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were confirmed for another one-year term. Dr. Karina Rigby was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors and Patrick Burkhalter was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors.

Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, was re-elected as the Statutory Auditor for another one-year term.

The Belimo Group is a global market leader in the development, production, and sales of field devices for the energy-efficient control of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems. The focus of its core business is on damper actuators, control valves, sensors and meters. In 2025, the Company reported sales of CHF 1 121 million and over 2 800 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available at www.belimo.com . The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).