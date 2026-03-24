BELIMO Aktie

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WKN DE: A3CUQD / ISIN: CH1101098163

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24.03.2026 06:00:19

51st Annual General Meeting of BELIMO Holding AG Approves All Motions

Belimo Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
51st Annual General Meeting of BELIMO Holding AG Approves All Motions

24.03.2026 / 06:00 CET/CEST

The 51st Annual General Meeting of BELIMO Holding AG was held on March 23, 2026. 610 shareholders accepted the invitation of the Belimo Group and gathered at ENTRA in Rapperswil (Switzerland). Together with the Independent Voting Rights Representative, they represented a total of 8'805’671 votes, corresponding to 71.6% of the share capital.

 

The shareholders approved all motions presented by the Board of Directors. They voted in favor of increasing the dividend by CHF 0.50 to a new total of CHF 10.00 per share. The dividend will be paid out on March 27, 2026.

 

All members of the Board of Directors proposed for re-election were confirmed for another one-year term. Dr. Karina Rigby was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors and Patrick Burkhalter was re-elected as Chair of the Board of Directors.

 

Ernst & Young AG, Zurich, was re-elected as the Statutory Auditor for another one-year term.

 

The Belimo Group is a global market leader in the development, production, and sales of field devices for the energy-efficient control of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems. The focus of its core business is on damper actuators, control valves, sensors and meters. In 2025, the Company reported sales of CHF 1 121 million and over 2 800 employees. Information about the Company and its products is available at www.belimo.com. The shares of BELIMO Holding AG have been traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1995 (BEAN).

 

Investor Contact

Stephan Gick           IR@belimo.ch

+41 43 843 48 12
     

Agenda

Dividend Payment

March 27, 2026

 

Publication of the Semiannual Report 2026

July 20, 2026

 

Publication of Sales 2026

January 18, 2027

 

Publication Annual Report 2026 /

Media and Financial Analysts Conference


March 1, 2027

 

Annual General Meeting 2027

March 22, 2027

 


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Belimo Holding AG
Brunnenbachstrasse 1
8340 Hinwil
Switzerland
Phone: +41 43 843 63 80
Fax: +41 43 843 62 41
E-mail: ir@belimo.ch
Internet: www.belimo.com
ISIN: CH1101098163
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2296348

 
End of News EQS News Service

2296348  24.03.2026 CET/CEST

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