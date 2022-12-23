|
23.12.2022 11:08:00
52-Week Low Alert: Why the Airbnb Sell-Off Is a Buying Opportunity
Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) are not just down sharply from their all-time high, they're also well below the debut price from their IPO. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jeff Santoro explains to Jason Hall why this looks like a rare opportunity to buy a cash-cow business at a reasonable price. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Dec. 7, 2022. The video was published on Dec. 27, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
