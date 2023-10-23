|
23.10.2023 14:32:35
543 miners held hostage underground at Springs mine - report
AN estimated 543 miners are being held hostage in Springs, east of Johannesburg by the Association of Mineworkers & Construction Union (AMCU), said the Citizen, a newspaper.The Citizen said it had confirmed the incident with GoldOne spokesperson John Hericourt. Attempts to get comment from AMCU were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. Any update will be included once received, the newspaper said.AMCU representatives reportedly blocked access to the GoldOne-East Modderfontein mine and prevented night shift workers from leaving. There have reportedly been injuries underground but medics have been prevented from accessing the scene, the Citizen said.It is understood those on the scene are waiting for AMCU negotiators to arrive, to begin discussions to bring the miners above ground.The post 543 miners held hostage underground at Springs mine – report appeared first on Miningmx.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!