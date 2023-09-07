54% of Gas Vehicle Drivers Ready to Embrace Electric Vehicles, New Study Finds

U.S. drivers would like to see more options from EV manufacturers, citing vehicle safety, warranty and service, driving technology, and visual design as key concerns when considering their next purchase or lease.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VinFast, a Vietnamese EV manufacturer that recently began selling its VF 8 electric SUV in California, and The Harris Poll, a global market research firm, today announced the results of a new survey* examining U.S. drivers' beliefs, experiences, and behaviors surrounding electric vehicles. The nationally representative study, commissioned by VinFast and conducted online in July 2023 amongst more than 1,800 American drivers ages 18 and over, found that while about 1 in 10 American drivers (9%) currently drive an electric vehicle today, a staggering 54% of gas-powered vehicle drivers would be interested in making an EV their next purchase or lease.

These findings indicate that U.S. consumer interest in EV vehicles has doubled year-over-year; A survey conducted by AAA in July 2022 reported that 25% of Americans said they would be likely to buy an electric vehicle for their next auto purchase.

Furthermore, this year's survey found that 84% of current EV drivers say they would be interested in once again purchasing or leasing an EV for their next vehicle, suggesting that the majority of new vehicles on the road could be electric within the next purchase cycle if manufacturers address consumers' concerns. Key findings include:

Consumers Welcome New Brands

54% of gas-powered vehicle drivers would be likely to purchase or lease an EV from a new automotive brand if it offered all the features they need.

85% of current EV drivers would be likely to purchase or lease an EV from a new automotive brand if it offered all the features they needed.

Drivers Want More EV Options

Some of the key features drivers say are among the most important to them if purchasing or leasing an EV include affordability (58%), convenient/easy to charge (54%), safety (45%), warranty and service (35%), driving technology (23%), and visual design (16%).

48% of drivers would like to see more availability of seating options from EV manufacturers, followed by more storage (47%), body styles (46%), and colors (17%).

Warranty Length Matters:

74% of drivers believe high-quality vehicles are more likely to come with longer warranties than low-quality vehicles.

76% of drivers say they would be more likely to purchase or lease an EV if it offered an extended or unlimited warranty on the battery.

21% of gas-powered vehicle drivers cite limited car and/or battery warranty as something that has prevented them from purchasing or leasing an EV.

Gas Savings May Outweigh Cost Concerns

54% of gas-powered vehicle drivers say affordability is one reason that has prevented them from purchasing or leasing an EV.

62% of drivers interested in purchasing or leasing an EV would do so to save money on gas.

The Environment is a Strong Motivator

58% of drivers interested in purchasing or leasing an EV are motivated to do so to help the environment.

70% of drivers agree that EVs are important in creating a green future.

Gen-Z and Millennials Are Embracing Electric Vehicles

Younger drivers (ages 18-44) are more likely than older drivers (ages 45+) to say that:

they would be interested in purchasing/leasing an EV for their next vehicle (76% vs. 46%),



safety (59%) tops the list of features that would be among the most important to drivers ages 18-34 if they were planning to purchase/lease an EV, and



having innovative technologies, such as autonomous-driving capabilities is important (67% vs. 45%).

