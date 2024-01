55.1% of Warren Buffett's $370 Billion Stock Portfolio Is Invested in 4 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks

Warren Buffett led the Berkshire Hathaway investment company to market-beating returns every year (on average) since 1965.When he's considering buying a stake in a company, Buffett likes to see a long track record of success, solid growth potential, and a strong management team. He especially likes companies that return money to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks, because these tools can accelerate the effects of compound growth on an investment over the long term.Buying a stock solely for the company's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities would be out of character for Buffett (and Berkshire). But the conglomerate happens to own stakes in a number of companies that are developing aspects of the technology on top of their core businesses, and just four of them account for 55.1% of its $370 billion portfolio of publicly listed stocks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel