55% of Gen Xers Say They Won't Be Ready for Retirement When It Arrives. Do These Things if You Feel the Same

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The idea of retirement can be unsettling from a financial standpoint. After all, you're going from collecting a paycheck to having to live off of savings and Social Security. And so, if you're feeling uncertain about your future finances, you're in good company.Recent data from Northwestern Mutual found that 55% of Gen Xers feel they won't be ready for retirement by the time it arrives. If you're in the same boat, it's important to address your concerns well ahead of retirement. And the good news is that if you're a Gen Xer, you still have time to do that. Here are some near-term steps to take.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading