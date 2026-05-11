Gap Aktie
WKN: 863533 / ISIN: US3647601083
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11.05.2026 05:15:00
56 Million Americans Don't Have a Workplace Retirement Plan. Trump's New Executive Order Targets That Gap
Saving money isn't easy, particularly if your budget is tight. Not only does it require living below your means, but it also requires delayed gratification and thinking long-term. Most humans aren't great at any of those things. U.S. President Donald Trump wants to highlight a subtle policy shift meant to incentivize people to get into the savings habit. It could be a big deal.According to a recent Presidential executive order, "Tens of millions of Americans lack access to employer-sponsored retirement plans." The number is pegged at roughly 56 million, according to the Pew Charitable Trust. The list includes independent contractors and those who are self-employed, among others. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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