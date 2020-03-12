56-Year-Old Family-Owned Business - Yates Service - Introduces New Services in Response to Customers' COVID-19 Pandemic Concerns

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yates Service, Inc. today announced the launch of Complimentary White Glove Vehicle Pickup & Delivery Service and Complimentary Full-Service Gas Pump Attendants at Yates Automotive / Sunoco in response to our customers' and community's growing concern of the spread of COVID-19. These new services, in addition to the existing Free Pickup and Delivery Service at Yates Dry Cleaning and delivery service at Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap, enable Yates' customers to continue to experience the convenience and award-winning customer service Yates businesses provide without being concerned about whether they are increasing their exposure to COVID-19.

"For more than half a century, Yates Service has kept a laser focus on providing convenience and an exceptional customer experience to our community and we have seen a lot of changes here, on what is now called 'Yates Corner,'" says Jason Yates, President & CEO at Yates Service, Inc. "Our businesses and our community have seen a lot in that time, and through innovation, understanding and constant communication with our customers and staff, we have survived and thrived."

Details of services include:

Complimentary White Glove Vehicle Pickup & Delivery Service at Yates Automotive – Yates Automotive team members will provide free local pickup and delivery of customers' vehicles that require repair, maintenance and detailing services.

Complimentary Full-Service Gas Pump Attendants at Yates Automotive – Yates Automotive's Sunoco station in Del Ray /Old Town will provide the option of full service at the pumps at self-service gas prices. As always, Yates Automotive will continue to donate 2¢/gallon purchased to a local charity through their Give Your Two Cents program (now in its third year). March's local charity is Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic.

– Yates Automotive's Sunoco station in /Old Town will provide the option of full service at the pumps at self-service gas prices. As always, Yates Automotive will continue to donate 2¢/gallon purchased to a local charity through their Give Your program (now in its third year). March's local charity is Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic. Complimentary Free Pickup & Delivery Service at Yates Dry Cleaning – Yates Dry Cleaning provides free local pickup and delivery of customers' dry cleaning and home goods orders.

– Yates Dry Cleaning provides free local pickup and delivery of customers' dry cleaning and home goods orders. Food Delivery Service at Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap – Yates-owned Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap provide food delivery via UberEats and ChowNow as well as customer curbside pickup.

– Yates-owned Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap provide food delivery via UberEats and ChowNow as well as customer curbside pickup. Online Photo Estimates at Yates Collision - Yates Collision now offers online auto body repair estimating. Customers can easily send damage photos to Yates Collision from the convenience of their mobile device.

Out of concern for our in-store customers, team members and their families, Yates Service has also enacted new protocols to promote health and safety. "Although Yates Service businesses have always been known for their cleanliness, we'll be working double- and triple-time to maintain a clean and healthy environment," says Jason Yates.

About Yates Service, Inc.: Yates Service, Inc. (yatesservice.com) is one of Alexandria's oldest family-owned small businesses. Over 56 Years in the Alexandria area including: Yates Automotive, Yates Collision, Lena's Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap, Yates Dry Cleaning, and Yates Corner 7-Eleven in Del Ray/Old Town and Yates Kingstowne Sunoco, Yates Kingstowne Shell, Yates Express Lube, and Yates Car Wash in Kingstowne. Yates Service, Inc. businesses is proud to have won the Washington Business Journal's Family-Owned Business Award, Angie's List Super Service Awards, Zebra Readers' Choice Awards, Open Table Diner's Choice Awards, and Nextdoor's Neighborhood Favorite Awards. Jason and Loren Yates were also recently named 2019 Living Legends of Alexandria for their successful efforts to improve the quality of life in the City through their urban infill & Brownfield redevelopment, Yates Corner, and their substantial and sustained contributions to the community and support of local charities.

