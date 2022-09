56% of Social Security Recipients Could Get a Huge Raise With This Change

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many retirees are eagerly counting down the days until the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 is announced in October. This increase could be the biggest in decades, with a real possibility that it will be at least 8.5%. Even if the COLA is as high as predicted, it pales in comparison to another pay hike that could be on the way. Roughly 56% of Social Security recipients would get a huge raise with one proposed change .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading