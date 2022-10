57 Billion Reasons to Avoid Boeing Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last week, Boeing (NYSE: BA) reported that revenue returned to growth in Q3 and that the company had generated $2.9 billion of free cash flow in the period. These achievements marked important milestones in the aerospace giant's lengthy turnaround effort.Nevertheless, Boeing's debt load remained unchanged at $57.2 billion during the third quarter: up from $11.9 billion just four years ago. With the global economy weakening, supply chains in tatters, and previous mistakes still costing Boeing billions of dollars, the company's weak balance sheet makes Boeing stock look extremely unattractive.Continue reading