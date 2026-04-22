Anthropic Aktie

Anthropic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000

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22.04.2026 12:50:00

57% of Voters Believe AI Risks Outweigh the Benefits. What Does That Mean for the OpenAI and Anthropic IPOs?

OpenAI and Anthropic are both on the cusp of going public, with some investors anticipating their initial public offerings (IPOs) before the end of this year.And while those two companies are arguably the most influential software players in artificial intelligence (AI), not everyone is thrilled with AI in general. A recent NBC poll found that 57% of registered voters believe the potential risks of AI outweigh the potential benefits.While that may seem like a red flag for OpenAI and Anthropic, the companies probably don't have too much to worry about. Despite the public's concerns about AI, many investors are eager to buy AI stocks -- and most are anticipating the upcoming IPOs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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