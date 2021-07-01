|
59 Business Leaders and Enterprises Award Recipients Navigating The Great Reset at the 15th Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Regional Edition
SINGAPORE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organiser of the prestigious fifteenth Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2021 Regional Edition is pleased to recognise 59 exceptional award recipients who have exemplified excellence and perseverance in this unprecedented period. The APEA awardees have proven resiliency and accelerated tremendously to overcome the unprecedented economic conditions wrought by the global pandemic.
The APEA, an initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region's leading NGO, is the largest regional recognition and acknowledgement programme for trailblazers in the business community. APEA prides itself as a testament to the commitment, aspiration, and true entrepreneurship. With over 800 nominations received each year, and about seven percent were commended to the most deserving for recognition. This year, an impressive number of 130 finalists from 15 countries/regions were up for consideration in the final round of judging and only 59 were crowned as award recipients.
Richard Tsang, President of Enterprise Asia stated in his welcome speech, "We knew fifteen years ago, that the way forward for entrepreneurs and enterprises and our interactions with the rest of the world rests in our ability to inspire and promote equity and equality in a world rife with differences and inequality."
Since 2007, APEA has recognised leading lights within a variety of business industries, whilst rewarding remarkable success in four categories – Master Entrepreneur, Fast Enterprise, Inspirational Brand, and Corporate Excellence category. Over 40% of high achieving winning recipients from the Corporate Excellence category have further shown that enterprises have accomplished strong results of entrepreneurial excellence and resilience despite this challenging period.
B.Grimm Power Public Co., Ltd's Chairman & President, Dr. Harald Link, was accorded the Entrepreneur of the Year of the APEA 2021 Regional Edition. Among the notable Master Entrepreneur Category winners include Dr. Ming-Hsi Chuang, President of the Gwo Xi Stem Cell Applied Technology Co., Ltd. from Taiwan, and Sara Lamsam, CEO & President of Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited from Thailand.
Further esteemed winning enterprises from the Inspirational Brand Category are E.SUN Financial Holding Company Ltd. from Taiwan and Nu Skin Southeast Asia (NSE Asia Products Pte Ltd) from Singapore. Fredley Group of Companies from the Philippines and MatchMove Pay Pte Ltd from Singapore was a part of the winning recipients for the Fast Enterprise Category. Bahwan CyberTek from India; CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited from Hong Kong; KWG Group Holdings from MainlandChina; PT Mora Telematika Indonesia from Indonesia and Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation from the Philippines was awarded under the Corporate Excellence Category.
Prior to the APEA, the Asia Entrepreneurship Forum (AEF) 2021 was held in the day and was made possible by the virtual environment. The forum was convened with more than 300 C-suite level executives and business leaders from MainlandChina, Bahrain, Brunei, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and other parts of the region.
Centred around the theme 'The Great Reset: Towards a Sustainable Recovery', the forum provides a regional platform for leading thought leaders across sectors to stimulate pressing topics, balancing major reset transitions and focusing on the road to recovery.
Enterprise Asia's Chairman, Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn remarked at the forum's opening: "To usher in the organisation of the future, leaders should reimagine the basic principles of human resources in the organisation and putting people in the core. Any meaningful change must be led by the board and the CEO, to drive meaningful change in leadership, culture, and employee experience for a resilient recovery."
Among the speakers were Alexander Grenz, President and CEO of Allianz PNB Life Inc.; David Stock, Vice President, Marketing of UPS Asia Pacific; Godelieve Van Dooren, CEO Southeast Asia Growth Markets & Asia Career Business leader of Mercer; Jennifer Di, HR Director, Southeast Asia & Global Functions APAC of Baxter; Martin Chee, General Manager of IBM ASEAN; Nitin Goil, Director, Workforce Transformation & Leadership at Deloitte Southeast Asia; Ras Scollay. Senior Vice President of Business Development (Asia) at DCI Data Centers, Australia; Sam Wong, EY Asean Markets Leader at EY Singapore; Shashank Luthra, Managing Director, Services and Software Sales, ASEAN at Cisco; Simon Kahn, Chief Marketing Officer of Google Asia Pacific and Vish Iyer, Vice President, Cisco Architectures, APJC at Cisco.
The APEA 2021 Regional Edition and AEF 2021 are supported by Angel Investment Network Indonesia (ANGIN), Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), Institut Keusahawanan Negara Berhad (INSKEN), Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (MTCC), Malaysian Industrial Development Authority (MIDA), Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (MEDAC), National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (NIEI), Singapore Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC), SME Corporation Malaysia, The Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (HK and Macau) Limited (MAYCHAM). PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner; BusinessWorld, Commercial Times, Daily Tribune, Hong Kong Economic Times, Jumpstart, Kumparan, New Delhi Times, SME, The Nation and The Standard as media partners.
RECIPIENT LIST OF ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2021 REGIONAL EDITION
ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR CATEGORY
NAME
DESIGNATION, ORGANISATION AND INDUSTRY
COUNTRY/REGION
Dr. Harald Link
Chairman and President
Thailand
MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY
NAME
DESIGNATION, ORGANISATION AND INDUSTRY
COUNTRY/REGION
Dato' Sri Victor Hii Lu Thian
Managing Director & Chairman
Malaysia
Dato' Munirah Looi
Founder & CEO
Malaysia
Dennis Anthony H. Uy
Founder & CEO
Philippines
MP Tsai
Founder & CEO
Taiwan
Sudhir Agarwal
Founder & CEO
Singapore
Avin C. Ong
Founder, Chairman & CEO
Philippines
Dr. Ming-Hsi Chuang
President
Taiwan
Rama Shankar Pandey
Managing Director
India
Kirapat Jiamset
Governor
Thailand
Sara Lamsam
President & CEO
Thailand
Nazeer Ahamed Mohamed Zackiriah
Founder & Managing Director
Brunei
Vannee Leelavechbutr
Founder & CEO
Thailand
Chuwit Jungtanasomboon
CEO
Thailand
Kevin Tsai
CEO & General Manager
Taiwan
Ang Ken Choon
Managing Director
Malaysia
Patcharasri Benjamas
Founder
Thailand
Vishal Tulsian
President Director & CEO
Indonesia
Kumar A/L Manokharan
Founder & Managing Director
Malaysia
William Chiang
Founder & Chairman
Taiwan
Ang Lee Leong
Founder & Managing Director
Malaysia
FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY
COMPANY
INDUSTRY
COUNTRY/REGION
Benajaya Sdn Bhd
Construction
Malaysia
Bintang Bulk Mover Sdn Bhd
Transportation & Logistics
Malaysia
BSC Resources Sdn Bhd
Construction
Malaysia
Fredley Group of Companies
Food & Beverage
Philippines
MatchMove Pay Pte Ltd
Financial Services
Singapore
Medicap Sdn Bhd
Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
Malaysia
One Universal Production Sdn Bhd
Media & Entertainment
Malaysia
Pasaraya MM Sdn Bhd
Retail
Malaysia
PChome Online Inc.
E-commerce
Taiwan
The Immigration People Pte. Ltd.
Professional & Business Services
Singapore
Vyramid Electrical & Engineering Sdn Bhd
Engineering
Malaysia
INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY
COMPANY
INDUSTRY
COUNTRY/REGION
ACM Landholdings, Inc.
Property Development
Philippines
Bravo Ideas Digital Co., Ltd
Telecommunications & ICT
Taiwan
Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation
Manufacturing
Taiwan
E.SUN Financial Holding Company Ltd.
Financial Services
Taiwan
Farglory Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Financial Services
Taiwan
Fontrip Technology Co., Ltd.
Hospitality, Food Service & Tourism
Taiwan
Fredley Group of Companies
Food & Beverage
Philippines
Metropolitan Electricity Authority
Energy
Thailand
Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.
Manufacturing
Taiwan
Nu Skin Southeast Asia
(NSE Asia Products
Pte Ltd)
Direct Selling
Singapore
PChome Online Inc.
E-commerce
Taiwan
POWERSHOT Co., Ltd.
Consumer Goods
Thailand
Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC)
Financial Services
Philippines
Shiny Brands Group Co., Ltd.
Cosmetic
Taiwan
TENZ International Limited
Industrial & Commercial Products
Taiwan
William Tools Co., Ltd.
Industrial & Commercial Products
Taiwan
CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY
COMPANY
INDUSTRY
COUNTRY/REGION
AEM Holdings Ltd.
Semiconductor
Singapore
ASTEEL SDN BHD
Manufacturing
Malaysia
Bahwan CyberTek
Telecommunications & ICT
India
BDO Unibank, Inc.
Financial Services
Philippines
Brandt International Sdn Bhd
Professional & Business Services
Malaysia
CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited
Telecommunications & ICT
Hong Kong
Converge ICT Solutions Inc.
Telecommunications & ICT
Philippines
E.SUN Financial Holding Company Ltd.
Financial Services
Taiwan
Everise
Professional & Business Services
Singapore
EVERLIGHT Electronics Co., Ltd.
Manufacturing
Taiwan
Farglory Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Financial Services
Taiwan
Government Savings Bank
Financial Services
Thailand
Gwo Xi Stem Cell Applied Technology Co., Ltd.
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
Taiwan
KWG Group Holdings
Property Development
Mainland China
Miri Port Authority
Transportation & Logistics
Malaysia
Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited
Financial Services
Thailand
National Bank Of Bahrain B.S.C.
Financial Services
Bahrain
Pasaraya MM Sdn Bhd
Retail
Malaysia
PT Bank Amar Indonesia Tbk
Financial Services
Indonesia
PT Mora Telematika Indonesia
Telecommunications & ICT
Indonesia
PT. AXA Financial Indonesia
Financial Services
Indonesia
Quantum Automation Pte Ltd
Telecommunications & ICT
Singapore
REIJU Construction Co., Ltd.
Construction
Taiwan
Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC)
Financial Services
Philippines
Shih Hsiang Auto Parts Co., Ltd
Manufacturing
Taiwan
Sri Kota Specialist Medical Centre
Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
Malaysia
Thai Wah Public Company Limited
Agriculture
Thailand
UHS Essential Health Philippines, Inc.
Direct Selling
Philippines
UTECHZONE
Semiconductor
Taiwan
Westports Malaysia Sdn Bhd
Transportation & Logistics
Malaysia
About Enterprise Asia
Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.
About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards
Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 14 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, visit www.apea.asia.
About Asia Entrepreneurship Forum
Asia Entrepreneurship Forum is an open platform that brings global business leaders and the entrepreneurial community together to foster a synergistic business environment for leaders to connect, collaborate, and unite as a colossal voice to foster opportunities. Please visit https://apea.asia/regional/aef/asia-entrepreneurship-forum-2021/
