59 Business Leaders and Enterprises Award Recipients Navigating The Great Reset at the 15th Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organiser of the prestigious fifteenth Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2021 Regional Edition is pleased to recognise 59 exceptional award recipients who have exemplified excellence and perseverance in this unprecedented period. The APEA awardees have proven resiliency and accelerated tremendously to overcome the unprecedented economic conditions wrought by the global pandemic.

The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Regional Edition revealed 59 outstanding winners.

The APEA, an initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region's leading NGO, is the largest regional recognition and acknowledgement programme for trailblazers in the business community. APEA prides itself as a testament to the commitment, aspiration, and true entrepreneurship. With over 800 nominations received each year, and about seven percent were commended to the most deserving for recognition. This year, an impressive number of 130 finalists from 15 countries/regions were up for consideration in the final round of judging and only 59 were crowned as award recipients.  

Richard Tsang, President of Enterprise Asia stated in his welcome speech, "We knew fifteen years ago, that the way forward for entrepreneurs and enterprises and our interactions with the rest of the world rests in our ability to inspire and promote equity and equality in a world rife with differences and inequality."

Since 2007, APEA has recognised leading lights within a variety of business industries, whilst rewarding remarkable success in four categories – Master Entrepreneur, Fast Enterprise, Inspirational Brand, and Corporate Excellence category. Over 40% of high achieving winning recipients from the Corporate Excellence category have further shown that enterprises have accomplished strong results of entrepreneurial excellence and resilience despite this challenging period.

B.Grimm Power Public Co., Ltd's Chairman & President,  Dr. Harald Link, was accorded the Entrepreneur of the Year of the APEA 2021 Regional Edition. Among the notable Master Entrepreneur Category winners include Dr. Ming-Hsi Chuang, President of the Gwo Xi Stem Cell Applied Technology Co., Ltd. from Taiwan, and Sara Lamsam, CEO & President of Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited from Thailand.  

Further esteemed winning enterprises from the Inspirational Brand Category are E.SUN Financial Holding Company Ltd. from Taiwan and Nu Skin Southeast Asia (NSE Asia Products Pte Ltd) from Singapore. Fredley Group of Companies from the Philippines and MatchMove Pay Pte Ltd from Singapore was a part of the winning recipients for the Fast Enterprise Category. Bahwan CyberTek from India; CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited from Hong Kong; KWG Group Holdings from MainlandChina; PT Mora Telematika Indonesia from Indonesia and Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation from the Philippines was awarded under the Corporate Excellence Category.

Prior to the APEA, the Asia Entrepreneurship Forum (AEF) 2021 was held in the day and was made possible by the virtual environment. The forum was convened with more than 300 C-suite level executives and business leaders from MainlandChina, Bahrain, Brunei, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and other parts of the region.

Centred around the theme 'The Great Reset: Towards a Sustainable Recovery', the forum provides a regional platform for leading thought leaders across sectors to stimulate pressing topics, balancing major reset transitions and focusing on the road to recovery.

Enterprise Asia's Chairman, Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn remarked at the forum's opening:  "To usher in the organisation of the future, leaders should reimagine the basic principles of human resources in the organisation and putting people in the core. Any meaningful change must be led by the board and the CEO, to drive meaningful change in leadership, culture, and employee experience for a resilient recovery."

Among the speakers were Alexander Grenz, President and CEO of Allianz PNB Life Inc.; David Stock, Vice President, Marketing of UPS Asia Pacific; Godelieve Van Dooren, CEO Southeast Asia Growth Markets & Asia Career Business leader of Mercer; Jennifer Di, HR Director, Southeast Asia & Global Functions APAC of Baxter; Martin Chee, General Manager of IBM ASEAN; Nitin Goil, Director, Workforce Transformation & Leadership at Deloitte Southeast Asia; Ras Scollay. Senior Vice President of Business Development (Asia) at DCI Data Centers, Australia; Sam Wong, EY Asean Markets Leader at EY Singapore; Shashank Luthra, Managing Director, Services and Software Sales, ASEAN at Cisco; Simon Kahn, Chief Marketing Officer of Google Asia Pacific and Vish Iyer, Vice President, Cisco Architectures, APJC at Cisco.

The APEA 2021 Regional Edition and AEF 2021 are supported by Angel Investment Network Indonesia (ANGIN), Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), Institut Keusahawanan Negara Berhad (INSKEN), Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (MTCC), Malaysian Industrial Development Authority (MIDA), Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (MEDAC), National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (NIEI), Singapore Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC), SME Corporation Malaysia, The Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (HK and Macau) Limited (MAYCHAM). PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner; BusinessWorld, Commercial Times, Daily Tribune, Hong Kong Economic Times, Jumpstart, Kumparan, New Delhi Times, SME, The Nation and The Standard as media partners.

RECIPIENT LIST OF ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2021 REGIONAL EDITION

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR CATEGORY

NAME

DESIGNATION, ORGANISATION AND INDUSTRY

 

COUNTRY/REGION

Dr. Harald Link

Chairman and President
B.Grimm Power Public Co., Ltd.
Energy I

Thailand

 

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY

NAME

DESIGNATION, ORGANISATION AND INDUSTRY

 

COUNTRY/REGION

Dato' Sri Victor Hii Lu Thian

Managing Director & Chairman
ASTEEL SDN BHD
Manufacturing

Malaysia

Dato' Munirah Looi

Founder & CEO
Brandt International Sdn Bhd
Professional & Business Services

Malaysia

Dennis Anthony H. Uy

Founder & CEO
Converge ICT Solutions Inc.
Telecommunications & ICT

Philippines

MP Tsai

Founder & CEO
eCloudvalley Digital Technology Co., Ltd
Telecommunications & ICT

Taiwan

Sudhir Agarwal

Founder & CEO
Everise
Professional & Business Services

Singapore

Avin C. Ong

Founder, Chairman & CEO
Fredley Group of Companies
Food & Beverage

Philippines

Dr. Ming-Hsi Chuang

President
Gwo Xi Stem Cell Applied Technology Co., Ltd.
Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Taiwan

Rama Shankar Pandey

Managing Director
Hella India Lighting Ltd
Automotive

India

Kirapat Jiamset

Governor
Metropolitan Electricity Authority
Energy

Thailand

Sara Lamsam

President & CEO
Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited
Financial Services

Thailand

Nazeer Ahamed Mohamed Zackiriah

Founder & Managing Director
Nazmi Textile Mall
Retail

Brunei

Vannee Leelavechbutr

Founder & CEO
Neo Target Company Limited
Professional & Business Services

Thailand

Chuwit Jungtanasomboon

CEO
North East Rubber Public Company Limited
Agriculture

Thailand

Kevin Tsai

CEO & General Manager
PChome Online Inc.
E-commerce

Taiwan

Ang Ken Choon

Managing Director
Pilot Construction Sdn Bhd
Construction

Malaysia

Patcharasri Benjamas

Founder
POWERSHOT Co., Ltd.
Consumer Goods

Thailand

Vishal Tulsian

President Director & CEO
PT Bank Amar Indonesia Tbk
Financial Services

Indonesia

Kumar A/L Manokharan

Founder & Managing Director
Vyramid Electrical & Engineering Sdn Bhd
Engineering

Malaysia

William Chiang

Founder & Chairman
William Tools Co., Ltd.
Industrial & Commercial Products

 

Taiwan

Ang Lee Leong

Founder & Managing Director
Yew Lee Pacific Manufacturer Sdn Bhd
Manufacturing

Malaysia

 

 

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

 

COUNTRY/REGION

Benajaya Sdn Bhd

Construction

Malaysia

Bintang Bulk Mover Sdn Bhd

Transportation & Logistics

Malaysia

BSC Resources Sdn Bhd

Construction

Malaysia

Fredley Group of Companies

Food & Beverage

Philippines

MatchMove Pay Pte Ltd

Financial Services

Singapore

Medicap Sdn Bhd

Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Malaysia

One Universal Production Sdn Bhd

Media & Entertainment

Malaysia

Pasaraya MM Sdn Bhd

Retail

Malaysia

PChome Online Inc.

E-commerce

Taiwan

The Immigration People Pte. Ltd.

Professional & Business Services

Singapore

Vyramid Electrical & Engineering Sdn Bhd

Engineering

Malaysia

 

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

 

COUNTRY/REGION

ACM Landholdings, Inc.

Property Development

Philippines

Bravo Ideas Digital Co., Ltd

Telecommunications & ICT

Taiwan

Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation

Manufacturing

Taiwan

E.SUN Financial Holding Company Ltd.

Financial Services

Taiwan

Farglory Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Financial Services

Taiwan

Fontrip Technology Co., Ltd.

Hospitality, Food Service & Tourism

Taiwan

Fredley Group of Companies

Food & Beverage

Philippines

Metropolitan Electricity Authority

Energy

Thailand

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Co., Ltd.

Manufacturing

Taiwan

Nu Skin Southeast Asia

(NSE Asia Products

 Pte Ltd)

Direct Selling

Singapore

PChome Online Inc.

E-commerce

Taiwan

POWERSHOT Co., Ltd.

Consumer Goods

Thailand

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC)

Financial Services

Philippines

Shiny Brands Group Co., Ltd.

Cosmetic

Taiwan

TENZ International Limited

Industrial & Commercial Products

Taiwan

William Tools Co., Ltd.

Industrial & Commercial Products

Taiwan

 

 

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY

COMPANY

INDUSTRY

 

COUNTRY/REGION

AEM Holdings Ltd.

Semiconductor

Singapore

ASTEEL SDN BHD

Manufacturing

Malaysia

Bahwan CyberTek

Telecommunications & ICT

India

BDO Unibank, Inc.

Financial Services

Philippines

Brandt International Sdn Bhd

Professional & Business Services

Malaysia

CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited

Telecommunications & ICT

Hong Kong

Converge ICT Solutions Inc.

Telecommunications & ICT

Philippines

E.SUN Financial Holding Company Ltd.

Financial Services

Taiwan

Everise

Professional & Business Services

Singapore

EVERLIGHT Electronics Co., Ltd.

Manufacturing

Taiwan

Farglory Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

Financial Services

Taiwan

Government Savings Bank

Financial Services

Thailand

Gwo Xi Stem Cell Applied Technology Co., Ltd.

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

Taiwan

KWG Group Holdings

Property Development

Mainland China

Miri Port Authority

Transportation & Logistics

Malaysia

Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited

Financial Services

Thailand

National Bank Of Bahrain B.S.C.

Financial Services

Bahrain

Pasaraya MM Sdn Bhd

Retail

Malaysia

PT Bank Amar Indonesia Tbk

Financial Services

Indonesia

PT Mora Telematika Indonesia

Telecommunications & ICT

Indonesia

PT. AXA Financial Indonesia

Financial Services

Indonesia

Quantum Automation Pte Ltd

Telecommunications & ICT

Singapore

REIJU Construction Co., Ltd.

Construction

Taiwan

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC)

Financial Services

Philippines

Shih Hsiang Auto Parts Co., Ltd

Manufacturing

Taiwan

Sri Kota Specialist Medical Centre

Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology

Malaysia

Thai Wah Public Company Limited

Agriculture

Thailand

UHS Essential Health Philippines, Inc.

Direct Selling

Philippines

UTECHZONE

Semiconductor

Taiwan

Westports Malaysia Sdn Bhd

Transportation & Logistics

Malaysia

Media Contact

Ms Nerissa Ng
Enterprise Asia
(60) 3 7803 0312
n.ng@enterpriseasia.org

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and  sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 14 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, visit www.apea.asia.

About Asia Entrepreneurship Forum 

Asia Entrepreneurship Forum is an open platform that brings global business leaders and the entrepreneurial community together to foster a synergistic business environment for leaders to connect, collaborate, and unite as a colossal voice to foster opportunities.  Please visit https://apea.asia/regional/aef/asia-entrepreneurship-forum-2021/

