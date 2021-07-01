59 Business Leaders and Enterprises Award Recipients Navigating The Great Reset at the 15th Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organiser of the prestigious fifteenth Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2021 Regional Edition is pleased to recognise 59 exceptional award recipients who have exemplified excellence and perseverance in this unprecedented period. The APEA awardees have proven resiliency and accelerated tremendously to overcome the unprecedented economic conditions wrought by the global pandemic.

The APEA, an initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region's leading NGO, is the largest regional recognition and acknowledgement programme for trailblazers in the business community. APEA prides itself as a testament to the commitment, aspiration, and true entrepreneurship. With over 800 nominations received each year, and about seven percent were commended to the most deserving for recognition. This year, an impressive number of 130 finalists from 15 countries/regions were up for consideration in the final round of judging and only 59 were crowned as award recipients.

Richard Tsang, President of Enterprise Asia stated in his welcome speech, "We knew fifteen years ago, that the way forward for entrepreneurs and enterprises and our interactions with the rest of the world rests in our ability to inspire and promote equity and equality in a world rife with differences and inequality."

Since 2007, APEA has recognised leading lights within a variety of business industries, whilst rewarding remarkable success in four categories – Master Entrepreneur, Fast Enterprise, Inspirational Brand, and Corporate Excellence category. Over 40% of high achieving winning recipients from the Corporate Excellence category have further shown that enterprises have accomplished strong results of entrepreneurial excellence and resilience despite this challenging period.

B.Grimm Power Public Co., Ltd's Chairman & President, Dr. Harald Link, was accorded the Entrepreneur of the Year of the APEA 2021 Regional Edition. Among the notable Master Entrepreneur Category winners include Dr. Ming-Hsi Chuang, President of the Gwo Xi Stem Cell Applied Technology Co., Ltd. from Taiwan, and Sara Lamsam, CEO & President of Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited from Thailand.

Further esteemed winning enterprises from the Inspirational Brand Category are E.SUN Financial Holding Company Ltd. from Taiwan and Nu Skin Southeast Asia (NSE Asia Products Pte Ltd) from Singapore. Fredley Group of Companies from the Philippines and MatchMove Pay Pte Ltd from Singapore was a part of the winning recipients for the Fast Enterprise Category. Bahwan CyberTek from India; CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited from Hong Kong; KWG Group Holdings from MainlandChina; PT Mora Telematika Indonesia from Indonesia and Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation from the Philippines was awarded under the Corporate Excellence Category.

Prior to the APEA, the Asia Entrepreneurship Forum (AEF) 2021 was held in the day and was made possible by the virtual environment. The forum was convened with more than 300 C-suite level executives and business leaders from MainlandChina, Bahrain, Brunei, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and other parts of the region.

Centred around the theme 'The Great Reset: Towards a Sustainable Recovery', the forum provides a regional platform for leading thought leaders across sectors to stimulate pressing topics, balancing major reset transitions and focusing on the road to recovery.

Enterprise Asia's Chairman, Tan Sri Dr. Fong Chan Onn remarked at the forum's opening: "To usher in the organisation of the future, leaders should reimagine the basic principles of human resources in the organisation and putting people in the core. Any meaningful change must be led by the board and the CEO, to drive meaningful change in leadership, culture, and employee experience for a resilient recovery."

Among the speakers were Alexander Grenz, President and CEO of Allianz PNB Life Inc.; David Stock, Vice President, Marketing of UPS Asia Pacific; Godelieve Van Dooren, CEO Southeast Asia Growth Markets & Asia Career Business leader of Mercer; Jennifer Di, HR Director, Southeast Asia & Global Functions APAC of Baxter; Martin Chee, General Manager of IBM ASEAN; Nitin Goil, Director, Workforce Transformation & Leadership at Deloitte Southeast Asia; Ras Scollay. Senior Vice President of Business Development (Asia) at DCI Data Centers, Australia; Sam Wong, EY Asean Markets Leader at EY Singapore; Shashank Luthra, Managing Director, Services and Software Sales, ASEAN at Cisco; Simon Kahn, Chief Marketing Officer of Google Asia Pacific and Vish Iyer, Vice President, Cisco Architectures, APJC at Cisco.

The APEA 2021 Regional Edition and AEF 2021 are supported by Angel Investment Network Indonesia (ANGIN), Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), Institut Keusahawanan Negara Berhad (INSKEN), Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (MTCC), Malaysian Industrial Development Authority (MIDA), Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (MEDAC), National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (NIEI), Singapore Thai Chamber of Commerce (STCC), SME Corporation Malaysia, The Malaysian Chamber of Commerce (HK and Macau) Limited (MAYCHAM). PR Newswire as the Official News Release Distribution Partner; BusinessWorld, Commercial Times, Daily Tribune, Hong Kong Economic Times, Jumpstart, Kumparan, New Delhi Times, SME, The Nation and The Standard as media partners.

RECIPIENT LIST OF ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 20 21 REGIONAL EDITION

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR CATEGORY NAME DESIGNATION, ORGANISATION AND INDUSTRY COUNTRY/REGION Dr. Harald Link Chairman and President

B.Grimm Power Public Co., Ltd.

Energy I Thailand

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY NAME DESIGNATION, ORGANISATION AND INDUSTRY COUNTRY/REGION Dato' Sri Victor Hii Lu Thian Managing Director & Chairman

ASTEEL SDN BHD

Manufacturing Malaysia Dato' Munirah Looi Founder & CEO

Brandt International Sdn Bhd

Professional & Business Services Malaysia Dennis Anthony H. Uy Founder & CEO

Converge ICT Solutions Inc.

Telecommunications & ICT Philippines MP Tsai Founder & CEO

eCloudvalley Digital Technology Co., Ltd

Telecommunications & ICT Taiwan Sudhir Agarwal Founder & CEO

Everise

Professional & Business Services Singapore Avin C. Ong Founder, Chairman & CEO

Fredley Group of Companies

Food & Beverage Philippines Dr. Ming-Hsi Chuang President

Gwo Xi Stem Cell Applied Technology Co., Ltd.

Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Taiwan Rama Shankar Pandey Managing Director

Hella India Lighting Ltd

Automotive India Kirapat Jiamset Governor

Metropolitan Electricity Authority

Energy Thailand Sara Lamsam President & CEO

Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited

Financial Services Thailand Nazeer Ahamed Mohamed Zackiriah Founder & Managing Director

Nazmi Textile Mall

Retail Brunei Vannee Leelavechbutr Founder & CEO

Neo Target Company Limited

Professional & Business Services Thailand Chuwit Jungtanasomboon CEO

North East Rubber Public Company Limited

Agriculture Thailand Kevin Tsai CEO & General Manager

PChome Online Inc.

E-commerce Taiwan Ang Ken Choon Managing Director

Pilot Construction Sdn Bhd

Construction Malaysia Patcharasri Benjamas Founder

POWERSHOT Co., Ltd.

Consumer Goods Thailand Vishal Tulsian President Director & CEO

PT Bank Amar Indonesia Tbk

Financial Services Indonesia Kumar A/L Manokharan Founder & Managing Director

Vyramid Electrical & Engineering Sdn Bhd

Engineering Malaysia William Chiang Founder & Chairman

William Tools Co., Ltd.

Industrial & Commercial Products Taiwan Ang Lee Leong Founder & Managing Director

Yew Lee Pacific Manufacturer Sdn Bhd

Manufacturing Malaysia

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY/REGION Benajaya Sdn Bhd Construction Malaysia Bintang Bulk Mover Sdn Bhd Transportation & Logistics Malaysia BSC Resources Sdn Bhd Construction Malaysia Fredley Group of Companies Food & Beverage Philippines MatchMove Pay Pte Ltd Financial Services Singapore Medicap Sdn Bhd Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Malaysia One Universal Production Sdn Bhd Media & Entertainment Malaysia Pasaraya MM Sdn Bhd Retail Malaysia PChome Online Inc. E-commerce Taiwan The Immigration People Pte. Ltd. Professional & Business Services Singapore Vyramid Electrical & Engineering Sdn Bhd Engineering Malaysia

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY/REGION ACM Landholdings, Inc. Property Development Philippines Bravo Ideas Digital Co., Ltd Telecommunications & ICT Taiwan Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation Manufacturing Taiwan E.SUN Financial Holding Company Ltd. Financial Services Taiwan Farglory Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Financial Services Taiwan Fontrip Technology Co., Ltd. Hospitality, Food Service & Tourism Taiwan Fredley Group of Companies Food & Beverage Philippines Metropolitan Electricity Authority Energy Thailand Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. Manufacturing Taiwan Nu Skin Southeast Asia (NSE Asia Products Pte Ltd) Direct Selling Singapore PChome Online Inc. E-commerce Taiwan POWERSHOT Co., Ltd. Consumer Goods Thailand Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) Financial Services Philippines Shiny Brands Group Co., Ltd. Cosmetic Taiwan TENZ International Limited Industrial & Commercial Products Taiwan William Tools Co., Ltd. Industrial & Commercial Products Taiwan

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY/REGION AEM Holdings Ltd. Semiconductor Singapore ASTEEL SDN BHD Manufacturing Malaysia Bahwan CyberTek Telecommunications & ICT India BDO Unibank, Inc. Financial Services Philippines Brandt International Sdn Bhd Professional & Business Services Malaysia CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited Telecommunications & ICT Hong Kong Converge ICT Solutions Inc. Telecommunications & ICT Philippines E.SUN Financial Holding Company Ltd. Financial Services Taiwan Everise Professional & Business Services Singapore EVERLIGHT Electronics Co., Ltd. Manufacturing Taiwan Farglory Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Financial Services Taiwan Government Savings Bank Financial Services Thailand Gwo Xi Stem Cell Applied Technology Co., Ltd. Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Taiwan KWG Group Holdings Property Development Mainland China Miri Port Authority Transportation & Logistics Malaysia Muang Thai Life Assurance Public Company Limited Financial Services Thailand National Bank Of Bahrain B.S.C. Financial Services Bahrain Pasaraya MM Sdn Bhd Retail Malaysia PT Bank Amar Indonesia Tbk Financial Services Indonesia PT Mora Telematika Indonesia Telecommunications & ICT Indonesia PT. AXA Financial Indonesia Financial Services Indonesia Quantum Automation Pte Ltd Telecommunications & ICT Singapore REIJU Construction Co., Ltd. Construction Taiwan Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) Financial Services Philippines Shih Hsiang Auto Parts Co., Ltd Manufacturing Taiwan Sri Kota Specialist Medical Centre Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Malaysia Thai Wah Public Company Limited Agriculture Thailand UHS Essential Health Philippines, Inc. Direct Selling Philippines UTECHZONE Semiconductor Taiwan Westports Malaysia Sdn Bhd Transportation & Logistics Malaysia

Media Contact

Ms Nerissa Ng

Enterprise Asia

(60) 3 7803 0312

n.ng@enterpriseasia.org

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org .

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 14 countries/regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, visit www.apea.asia.

About Asia Entrepreneurship Forum

Asia Entrepreneurship Forum is an open platform that brings global business leaders and the entrepreneurial community together to foster a synergistic business environment for leaders to connect, collaborate, and unite as a colossal voice to foster opportunities. Please visit https://apea.asia/regional/aef/asia-entrepreneurship-forum-2021/

SOURCE Enterprise Asia