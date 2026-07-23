Dow Aktie

Dow für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031

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23.07.2026 21:30:00

59% of Berkshire Hathaway's Portfolio Sits in 5 Dow Stocks. This Is My Top Pick to Buy Now.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA) (NYSE: BRKB) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average have a lot in common. Berkshire is one of the most well-respected conglomerates in the world, while the Dow is one of the most well-respected market indexes in the world.Both have a deep-rooted history and own some of the largest, most prominent companies in the U.S. In fact, there's actually quite a bit of overlap, as former Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett and current CEO Greg Abel have steered Berkshire's capital into several Dow companies.Nearly 59% of Berkshire's stock portfolio sits in five Dow stocks. This is my top pick right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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