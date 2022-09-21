5G Consortium Expands Adding New Members to Private Mobile Networks Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athonet, a global leader in private network technology, today announced new members to the 5G Consortium, a vendor ecosystem of companies and organizations to promote the deployment of private mobile networks. Several 5G Consortium members will be at Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas, September 28-30, 2022, including Athonet in booth W2.1448.

New members expand the expertise of the 5G Consortium globally and in verticals such as mining, manufacturing & retail.

"When we launched the 5G Consortium earlier this year, the response was incredible with end users telling us this was needed to bring it all together and partners asking to join and help amplify the benefits of private networks," said Simon O'Donnell, president of Athonet USA. "We expanded the ecosystem to include consultants, spectrum holders and value-added specialists that can help organizations match the business need with radios, devices and appliances that are interoperable with the Athonet mobile core."

The goal of the 5G Consortium is to mutually promote an ecosystem of products and services that support LTE, 5G and CBRS private network deployments; collaborate in marketing the consortium; and conduct testing between products to ensure solutions are interoperable with each other and within the private LTE and 5G cellular environment.

Henrik Smith-Petersen, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Airspan

"Airspan is delighted to join with Athonet on their 5G Consortium. These initiatives are well-timed to drive private networks forward across an ecosystem that values interoperability, accessibility, and reliability. Airspan's proven, Open RAN infrastructure products and new, distinctive, and innovative all-in-one 5G gNB's continue to propel the evolution of cost leading network architectures."

Eric L'Heureux, President, CEO and Founder, Ambra

"Ambra Solutions is glad to join the 5G Consortium and use the Athonet product for mission critical applications."

Norman Fekrat, Managing Partner, Imagine Wireless

"At Imagine Wireless, we believe that bringing together the ecosystem to pre-integrate solutions will drive more adoption of Enterprise Private Mobile Networks along with simplifying the deployment process. As industry advisors, we look forward to helping Enterprises leverage PMNs to drive their Digital Transformational programs with bottom line quantified ROI."

Eric Rozencwaig, Partner, Integra Network Solutions

"Private networks offer immense value for enterprises, making it even more critical to ensure that solutions are built on market-leading technologies with best-in-class providers. Integra Network Solutions is pleased to join the 5G Consortium and continue partnering with enterprises across the wireless lifecycle, helping design, build and manage wireless networks. Our partnership with the 5G Consortium will enable enterprises to further benefit from industry leading capabilities, cost leadership and market leading solutions uniquely tailored to enterprise needs."

Giovanni D'Onofrio, 5G Marketing Manager, Italtel

"What we need today to push 5G private mobile networks is the creation of an ecosystem of technological partners working together to provide an end-to-end solution - the Athonet 5G Consortium fills this gap. Italtel acts as the glue among 4G and 5G technologies, hiding the complexity and providing a unique experience to the customer. How? With our system integration, professional services and managed services from the radio access network to the mobile core and from vertical applications to OSS/BSS systems."

James R. Smith, Co-Founder, RippleLink

"We are very excited to participate in the 5G Consortium to help support the Private LTE community promote and develop the awareness and capabilities of Private LTE networking. As companies and organizations look at solving their current and future connectivity problems with Private LTE (CBRS), the 5G Consortium will provide a great resource in connecting the dots. The 5G Consortium will accelerate the understanding, development, and reality of Private LTE."

Jin Liu, VP of Global Network Partnership, Teal Communications Inc.

"Effective cooperation within the ecosystem is a critical success factor in the private network and IoT space. We are excited about joining the 5G Consortium to strengthen our partnerships with Athonet and other member companies. TEAL adds value to the ecosystem with our unique eSIM Credentialing-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform that enables operators to build scalable networks with speed and affordability."

David Heitmann, Director, Technology Development, Tessco

"The future of Private Networks is very real and robust. Private Wireless requires an understanding of many use cases that demand the 'total solution' and that's where Tessco has demonstrated 40 years of supply chain and solution excellence. Our partnership with the 5G Consortium is an excellent example of Tessco working together to align with leading suppliers and industry experts to add value to our customers."

Paul Spicer, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, X4000 Communications

"5G technology is enabling Industry 4.0 with 5G private mobile networks across vertical industries with the 5G Consortium vendor ecosystem of industry partners delivering end-to-end mobile solutions. X4000 Communications focused on the enterprise, industry 4.0 and public safety providing 5G products and services across Australia leading in 5G innovation are proud to be part of the global 5G Consortium from Athonet and embrace working with the consortium members. The future of the digital world is 5G and beyond enabling the autonomous self-healing metaverse - it's just the beginning of the journey!"

About Athonet

Athonet is a leader in private cellular network technology delivering a mobile core to enterprises and communication service providers to connect applications, devices and radios. With more than 10 years of experience in delivering 4G/5G mobile core solutions to customers and partners in every region of the world, Athonet supports key industries where network control, mobility, security, performance, reliability and cost are important for business outcomes. Find out more www.athonet.com.

