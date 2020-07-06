5G Innovation: Enea Clinches Two Coveted Shortlists at Light Reading Awards

STOCKHOLM, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Reading has shortlisted Enea for two of its prestigious annual Leading Light Awards, which celebrate the innovation, hard work, and business success of the communications industry's leading companies in 5G. The recognition from Light Reading underscores the importance of both Stratum (Network Data Layer) and UDM (Unified Data Manager) for operators as they deploy and monetize 5G networks.

Most Innovative Telco Cloud Product Strategy: Enea's Stratum Cloud Data Manager is up for Most Innovative Telco Cloud Product Strategy. The category shines a light on the most innovative telco cloud product strategies of the past year. Stratum is an open, cloud native 5G network data layer which has been selected by Tier 1 operators in both North America and Europe. Stratum solves the problem of vendor lock-in by collapsing all vendor data silos into one common network data layer, allowing operators to realize the true benefits of both virtualization and 5G without restriction on vendor choice. Traditionally, application data integration can take up to nine months, whereas Stratum cuts that time down to as little as 15 days, with a total cost of ownership (TCO) that is one-third that of traditional subscriber repository solutions.

Most Innovative 5G Technology: Enea's Unified Data Manager (UDM) has been shortlisted for Most Innovative 5G Technology. The category honors companies that have developed a market-leading product that will enable the launch, deployment, or creation of 5G services. Enea UDM is a hardware-agnostic, cloud-native network function for 5G data management. The software is a critical component in multi-vendor and multi-generation network architectures and enables seamless services for converged consumer broadband, IoT applications, and private networks. Enea's UDM is perfectly in line with operator requirements for a highly automated and open architecture, which increases flexibility and freedom of choice. The solution supports from 1 to 10 billion data entries at a rate of 1 to 500,000 transactions per second and eases network transition thanks to effective interworking with 4G functions.

"Being shortlisted for two prestigious awards is extraordinary and we are honored", said Jan Häglund, President and CEO of Enea. "Our innovative solutions are designed to give operators complete control, freedom, and a competitive edge in 5G. This recognition is testimony to the hard work put in by everyone across Enea and their commitment to deliver real value to all our customers."

E-books for more information:

Six Benefits of a Network Data Layer

5G Data Management - Unified Data Management

Press Contacts

For Enea:

Eric Larsson

SVP Marketing & Communication, EneaPhone: +33-1-70-81-19-00

Email: erik.larsson@enea.com

For APAC and EMEA Inquiries:

Chevaan Seresinhe

Sonus PR

Phone: +44-797-1967-644

Email: chevaan.seresinhe@sonuspr.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/5g-innovation--enea-clinches-two-coveted-shortlists-at-light-reading-awards,c3148964

The following files are available for download: