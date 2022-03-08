5G Open Innovation Lab Selects MetaPower to Join Their Startup Development Program

SEATTLE, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaPower, the innovators creating the future of Intelligent Wireless Power, today announced their selection as one of 12 startups newly added to the 5G Open Innovation Lab (5G OIL). The 5G OIL is an ecosystem of startups, enterprise and industry partners, and investors who come together and collaborate to develop new technologies and solutions leveraging the power of edge computing and 5G.

"Our inclusion in the upcoming Batch #5 program comes at the perfect time. We have successfully completed initial functional prototypes and launched our early access program with leading companies in Industrial IoT and controls. Our participation will supercharge development of our production systems built around 5G technologies." said Mark Waldenberg, CEO of MetaPower. "Having direct access to leading technology companies will help us deliver compelling use cases and a Go-to-Market plan that maximizes value for our industrial customers."

"We welcome MetaPower as a new member in our Batch 5 program," said Jim Brisimitzis, Managing Partner at 5G OIL. "Their unique combination of leveraging 5G technologies and edge computing aligns perfectly to our ecosystem focus. "

As a new member of the 5G Open Innovation Lab, MetaPower will utilize partnerships with the world's top wireless, cloud, and technology companies to

Access advanced testing facilities otherwise often outside the reach of an early-stage startup to conduct cutting-edge testing and validation of system deployment scenarios that utilize the advanced network capabilities of 5G, mmWave wireless power beaming, and edge computing.

Jumpstart development of a production cloud solution for installation, secure operation, and monitoring of MetaPower's SmartLink System.

Develop and validate commercial use cases in key vertical markets in collaboration with market leading partners within the 5G OIL.

Integrate technology from partner companies that focus on AI/ML, industrial machine vision, and security.

Improve the Early Access Program to enable industrial data from the edge at scale across key verticals of Energy Production, Utilities, Manufacturing and Material Processing.

Gain access to the more than one hundred venture capital investors participating in the ecosystem.

About 5G Open Innovation Lab

The 5G Open Innovation Lab is the nexus of a new-model ecosystem of startups, enterprise and industry partners, and investors who connect and collaborate to develop new technologies and solutions leveraging the power of edge computing and 5G to build what's next.

The Lab is actively supported by leading corporate enterprise and industry partners Intel, Microsoft, T-Mobile, Dell Technologies, Amdocs, VMware, Avanade, F5, Spirent, Ericsson, CNH Industries, Nokia, and Palo Alto Networks. The partners work directly with participating startups to provide business and technical mentorship and collaborate on potential proof of concept, go to market, and other engagements and opportunities.

About MetaPower

MetaPower develops mmWave wireless power systems that deliver real-time optimization at the edge for large industrial enterprises. Our combination of mmWave power delivery with aggregated real-time data frees enterprises from the limitations of today's wireless and copper-based sensor networks and allows them to reach their Industry 4.0 optimization goals. MetaPower is based in Seattle, WA and was launched from the Invention Science Fund at Intellectual Ventures in June 2020. To learn more about MetaPower, please visit https://metapower.co or send questions to info@metapower.co

